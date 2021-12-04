Steve Cooper relieved to see Forest end run of draws with Posh win

Steve Cooper admitted his relief at seeing Nottingham Forest end a run of three consecutive draws by securing an ultimately straightforward 2-0 win over Peterborough at the City Ground.

Head coach Cooper had challenged his players to get themselves into the six-yard box with more urgency in the build-up to the game.

And they twice profited from doing exactly that, as firstly James Garner and then Ryan Yates scored from close range in the 72nd and 84th minutes to secure three points for the home side.

“It’s great that we won because we needed that after three consecutive draws,” Cooper said.

“We didn’t play well enough in the first half to win the game; the principles of our game were not quite right. We didn’t get on the ball and make enough passes. Out of possession we didn’t get at Peterborough.

“There were some tactical tweaks we needed to make and in the second half we were really good. The game was played in Peterborough’s half. We could have had a penalty or two.

“We were probing. We were the team that was going to create proper chances – and fortunately that proved to be the case. We were getting in down the sides and we scored because players were getting in the six-yard box, which is something I challenged the players to do more of this week.

“It was a personal challenge for Jimmy (Garner) to get himself in those areas – and he did. You have to be there to score goals and he was.

“The second goal was a bit fortunate, but it was a great delivery and the aim is to create chaos through good positioning, good movement and good delivery – that is what happened.”

Darren Ferguson was left to lament some familiar failures from his Peterborough side, as they suffered a 10th away defeat of the season.

Posh had great chances through Jorge Grant – who lifted a soft shot into the arms of keeper Brice Samba when he had a clear sight of goal – and Siriki Dembele, who hit a post.

“It was the same old story. We played well for large parts. We had two very good chances at 0-0 and we have to take one,” Ferguson said.

“We have to find an ability to score and if not, we have to find a way to keep a clean sheet. We have to put our chances away. Jorge – I am not sure what he was trying. Just put your foot through it.

“We were dominant in the first half but when you have those spells, you have to make them count; you have to go ahead – you have to get something from them.

“I keep saying the same things but I can’t change what I see. When we were on top we just had to get ahead and we didn’t do that.

“I still believe in the players and the quality we’ve got. But at the minute we are just not finding the final bit we need, to get goals.

“There were 28,000 fans here and they booed them off at half-time. When you see that happen you know you have done your job – in every sense but scoring a goal.”