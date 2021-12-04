Nathan Jones praises back-up Luton keeper James Shea after beating Blackpool

Nathan Jones singled out back-up goalkeeper James Shea as Luton’s hero after they ended their five-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory at Blackpool.

Shea was only pressed into action due to regular stopper Simon Sluga falling ill but he performed admirably, with a string of stunning saves frustrating the hosts at Bloomfield Road.

The 30-year-old repelled an early Owen Dale shot at his near post before palming away a Reece James effort, spectacularly tipping Ryan Wintle’s 25-yard pile-driver around the post and saving a deft Dale header.

Those stops proved vital as Luton were far less profligate at the other end – Sonny Bradley giving them the lead before half-time, Elijah Adebayo doubling it on 54 minutes and Jordan Clark sealing victory in added time.

But it was Shea, who first joined Luton back in 2017 when they were still in League Two, that earned the plaudits from his manager.

“I am really proud of James Shea,” said Jones. “With the greatest respect, I call him a back-up goalkeeper but we brought him in to be a back-up in League Two yet he played games and he has been promoted.

“He is always ready and he trains so, so well. When you call upon him, he never lets you down.”

Bradley nodded home Luton’s opener from a corner and Adebayo also scored with his head, from Clark’s delightful deep cross, to make it 2-0 before Shea made another brilliant save to acrobatically claw away James’s deflected effort.

Clark then wrapped things up with a neat injury-time volley after good work by Admiral Muskwe and Jones was delighted at how his side coped with the swirling Lancashire wind and rain.

“We were outstanding,” he added. “We defended the box extremely well, apart from a few shots or scrambles in the first half. I thought we were really comfortable.

“The conditions made things difficult. It has been apocalyptic up here, with the wind and the rain, so we knew it was going to be a tough game and it is a tough place to come.

“I thought we were excellent. Tactically we were spot on. In terms of our pressing, we limited them to very little and we could have scored more.”

In addition to Shea’s heroics, Demetri Mitchell hit the post for the Tangerines, who have now gone six games without a win, and boss Neil Critchley admitted their lack of clinical edge proved key.

“The game is decided in both penalty areas and we have not done enough in either box,” said Critchley.

“Their keeper has pulled off some really good saves and we have hit the post, which was a little bit of misfortune because it ricochets off the bloke’s heel and rolls against the post.

“If that goes in, maybe it is a different game. The disappointment was the goals we conceded and for some really good approach play and getting into the final third in good areas, we failed.

“The second goal was the real one. We had enough time to deal with that situation before the cross comes into the box and we didn’t.

“It was a great cross from the boy. They produced quality that we didn’t. That’s why they have won the game and we haven’t.”