Matt Taylor feels the frustration after Walsall exit FA Cup

Walsall boss Matt Taylor said he felt like “a broken record” after the Saddlers slipped out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat at home by Swindon.

The Robins continued their sensational run on the road with an eighth successive away victory to reach the third round for the first time in a decade.

Tyreece Simpson, on loan from Ipswich, slotted home Jack Payne’s through ball to put them ahead and Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden won it after Emmanuel Osadebe headed Walsall level.

However, Taylor was left to rue close-range chances for Kieran Phillips and Joss Labadie that Town keeper Jojo Wollacott saved in point-blank fashion.

“We shouldn’t be out of the FA Cup – the difference in the game? They took their big moments and we didn’t. We had more than enough of them in the second half,” Taylor fumed.

“That’s the difference at the moment and we’ve given away two goals that I think are avoidable as well – but if we are not going to keep clean sheets we have to put more of our chances away.

“You can talk about what goes on between both boxes but more importantly you have to defend your box resolutely and you have to be clinical in the opposition’s box.

“Again we’ve had more than enough chances to win a game of football and I feel at times like a broken record.

“They are doing 95% of what I am asking each and every player but, and this is where it’s imperative, that extra five per cent wins you football matches and keeps you clean sheets.”

Swindon remain unbeaten away and boss Ben Garner admitted he is unsure whether he wants the Robins to come out of the hat first or second.

He said: “We are delighted to get into the third round and fingers crossed we get a great tie now. It was a great performance away from home, we were right at it, certainly had to roll up our sleeves.

“Defensively we were very, very solid, limited them to very little, passed it well, broke really well, just the final ball, the final decision, I thought we should have scored a third goal to kill the game.

“From the fans’ and the club’s perspective, I would be absolutely delighted if we get a huge club – for the owner, for the income and for the supporters to have a wonderful day out.

“It would be great to get an away tie against a big club and it’s more money for the club but we will take whoever we get.

“I would take anyone in the top six of the Premier League for a start, or I’d love to go back to Crystal Palace, my hometown club.”