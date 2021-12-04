Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darrell Clarke delighted to see Port Vale fight back to reach FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 6.39pm
Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale reached the FA Cup third round (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke was delighted to see his side fight back as substitute Dennis Politic scored a quick-fire double to claim a 2-1 FA Cup second-round comeback at the expense of Staffordshire rivals Burton.

Vale trailed to Ryan Leak’s first-half header before Politic equalised after 79 minutes and completed his brace and the turnaround four minutes later.

“It was a great FA Cup tie in very bad conditions.” said Clarke. “I am delighted with the response from the players after going a goal down.

“We knew we were going to have to dig in deep in the second half and the key message was to make sure they didn’t get a second goal and we would get chances – fortunately, they fell to Dennis today.”

Clarke felt his side should have had a penalty at the end of the first half when Ben Garrity appeared to be brought down by Deji Oshilaja.

He added: “I thought it was a stonewall penalty to be honest but we kept going and didn’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“The group galvanised themselves at half-time and we had our backs to the wall at times but we defended our box really well and it was really pleasing to get a couple of goals.

“Dennis is only 70 per cent fit which is one of the reasons why he hasn’t started the game. He is a tremendous talent.

“I just can’t afford to risk so may of my forward-thinking players having already lost three centre forwards. I’m sure the supporters want him starting but I have to be careful right now.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink struggled to disguise his disappointment at seeing his side knocked out having failed to build on their first-half lead with conditions in their favour after the break.

“It is a defeat that will hurt me for a long time,” he said “I don’t think we were great.

“I don’t think you can be at 60 per cent and win the game. We are not good enough to play at 60 per cent and beat teams like that.

“They won the midfield and second balls. We dwelt too much on the ball. We created a lot of chances but so did they and we can’t depend all the time on our goalkeeper to make saves.

“Nevertheless, when you are winning one nil and getting chances, you have to make it two nil.

“Good teams make two nil and then the game settles down but if you keep on missing the two nil then they keep on believing.

“The disappointment is that we didn’t take our chances.

“If you want to achieve anything in the game you have to be on it every single game.

“We didn’t do enough today to win the game and good teams, even if they are not at their best then one nil is enough. You see the game out by doing the right things.”

