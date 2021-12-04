Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frustrated Reading boss Veljko Paunovic wants to see VAR in Championship

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 6.45pm
Veljko Paunovic wants VAR in the Championship after Reading were denied a penalty against Hull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Veljko Paunovic wants VAR in the Championship after Reading were denied a penalty against Hull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic called for the introduction of VAR in the Championship after a 1-1 home draw with Hull.

Centre-back Tom Holmes gave Reading a 1-0 half-time lead with a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage time – his first goal for the club.

But Hull levelled 10 minutes after the interval when home keeper Luke Southwood allowed a long-range effort from Mallik Wilks to squirm under his body.

Reading felt they should have been awarded a late penalty when Di’Shon Bernard appeared to handle the ball under an aerial challenge from Andy Carroll but referee Steve Martin waved away their appeals.

Paunovic said: “I just don’t understand. I don’t usually like to talk about officiating but these kind of decisions cost us a place in the play-offs last season.

“Today it cost us two points. That’s difficult to cope with.

“We feel something is wrong about how we’re treated at Reading. It’s a culmination, it’s difficult to live with.

“VAR would help this situation, definitely. I think there are versions of VAR in discussion, a sort of VAR Lite.

“This would reduce the costs and time of reviewing.

“Yes, I would like to see VAR in the Championship. When you do well, you need to have at least have the benefit of review.

“In this incident, the ball is directed towards our player [Carroll]. On the path of the ball, the hand [Bernard’s] is intercepting the pass. The hand is not in a natural position.”

Of the draw, Paunovic added: “I was very happy with the team and the performance and the spirit, especially in the second half.

“We had a very good attacking mindset and it was maybe our best attacking performance so far this season. Even after we conceded their goal, we kept pushing.

“Now we just have to refocus on the controllables, that’s our life.”

Hull’s run of four successive wins came to an end at the SCL Stadium.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“Reading had a couple of good chances but, apart from those and the goal, we could have been almost out of sight with all our opportunities.

“I was disappointed with their goal and the timing of it but, in the second half, I said to the boys ‘Can we show people what we are all about and could we show that determination in the second half to get ourselves back in the game?’ – we did that. It was a great strike from Mallik.

“Then, as we have done over the last four or five games, we had to show all that grit again.

“Particularly away from home, when they were raining in the high balls and free-kicks to Andy Carroll. He’s so strong in the air.

“With Mallik’s goal, he hit it early and I think he just caught the keeper off guard.

“Southwood’s a really good keeper but, because it was hit so early, he probably couldn’t adjust his body.”

Of the late penalty incident, McCann said: “I could possibly see why the referee could have given something like that.

“In football, you get some and you don’t get some. That’s what happened today.”

