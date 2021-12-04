Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ajaz Patel joins elite club with perfect 10 – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 7.39pm
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets against India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets against India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 4.

Football

Pep got socks for Christmas.

Liam Gallagher could not believe West Ham’s win over Chelsea.

West Ham’s players celebrated a memorable victory.

Shot or cross? Arthur Masuaku reveals all.

Fans around the country joined in a minute’s applause in tribute to murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Liverpool players hailed Divock Origi following his late winner.

Mason Mount looked forward.

Pablo Zabaleta hailed Bernardo Silva.

Cricket

Ajaz Patel made history in Mumbai.

The ECB paid tribute after the death of former England Women’s seamer Eileen Ash.

AB De Villiers enjoyed the rugby sevens.

Boxing

Tyson Fury backed Isaac Lowe to come back strong after his first defeat.

Darts

Christmas is almost here!

Formula One

George Russell looked at some tributes in a book for the late Sir Frank Williams.

More bright threads for Lewis Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying.

As was title leader Max Verstappen.

It was Mercedes who came out on top.

