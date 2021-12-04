Yeovil boss Darren Sarll says FA Cup upset over former club is ‘extra special’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Yeovil boss Darren Sarll praised an “extra special” win as the National League side knocked League Two Stevenage out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Huish Park.

Charlie Wakefield fired the only goal of the second round tie early in the second half as Sarll struck a big blow against the club who sacked him in 2018.

“You have to enjoy every win because in the blink of an eye that feeling is gone,” he said after watching his side stretch their unbeaten run to nine games.

“It’s extra special that it’s against my old club and we will take whatever comes now. It will be exciting to see what comes out of the hat.

“The players try so hard, there is so much that endears these players to the supporters. Work ethic and attitude is so difficult to come by and they have such a fantastic spirit.

“They were magnificent and the commitment to the performance was outstanding.

“It’s a very small group with a lack of resources and we have pulled together players who haven’t been welcomed elsewhere. They give us that back in attitude and willingness.”

Paul Tisdale was taking charge of Stevenage for the first time and saw positives in the defeat.

“We created enough chances to have scored a goal so we could definitely have got a result,” he said.

“There was a lot of good stuff. I’m bitterly disappointed of course but there is lots to build on. We need to build a platform and give clarity in how we attack and defend.

“There were a lot of good signs today. We created a chance or two that I’d have liked to have taken but defensively we played well, except for that one goal.

“It takes a long time to get my ideas working. You need to set achievable targets for your team and gain momentum.

“We need goals and wins and it’s down to me to find that.”