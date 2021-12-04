Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Thomas Frank doubts he will match Marcelo Bielsa’s longevity

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 10.31pm
Thomas Frank, left, is a big admirer of Marcelo Bielsa (John Walton/Richard Sellers/PA)
Thomas Frank will lock horns with his 66-year-old role model Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday admitting he is unlikely to be still in the game at the same age.

The 48-year-old Dane will take his Brentford side to Bielsa’s Leeds on Sunday full of admiration for one of the game’s most vaunted coaches, but acutely aware of the demands on Premier League managers.

Asked if he saw himself still being in football at 66, he replied: “If you ask me now, I would say no.

“I love this game, I feel very privileged to be part of it. I love the job I have every single day and I’d like to carry on as long as possible.

“It’s no secret that I love it in the Premier League, it’s fantastic to be part of that circus – mostly on the pitch, not that much on the media circus but it’s part of it.

“But that’s a long way out in the future. I know I will never just lie back and do nothing because I can’t sit still for that long, but maybe, maybe not as a head coach or a manager because it’s a tough job when you put everything into it.

“But you never know, maybe I’ll be sitting here in 18 years.”

Frank, who guided the Bees into the top flight at the end of last season, cites Bielsa as a major influence on his career and is also an admirer of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Roy Hodgson for both their quality and longevity.

However, a chat with former England boss Hodgson, then in charge at Crystal Palace, during a reserve team game proved sobering for the younger man.

Frank said: “I asked him, ‘Do you still get irritated or can you keep your head? Are you more relaxed now?’, and he said, ‘No, it’s still the same’, and I was just a little bit, ‘Ahhh. Okay, so I need to carry on with this passion and this energy’.

“That’s the thing. You don’t lose that passion, you don’t lose that if a player does something stupid or you’re losing a game or… that’s what drives them and I admire that a lot.”

