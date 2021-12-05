Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2009: Amir Khan makes short work of world title defence

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 7.25am
Amir Khan claimed a stunning victory over Dmitriy Salita in 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Amir Khan retained his WBA light-welterweight title with a stunning first-round victory over Dmitriy Salita on this day in 2009.

The Bolton fighter needed just 76 seconds to dismantle the previously unbeaten New Yorker in Newcastle.

The victory continued Khan’s impressive comeback after his own shock first-round loss to little-known Colombian Breidis Prescott the previous year.

The referee halted the contest after just 76 seconds
Khan had bounced back from that defeat, the first of his professional career, in style by beating Mexican great Marco Antonio Barrera and then overcoming Ukrainian Andreas Kotelnik to take the WBA belt.

He was in no mood to let up as he took the fight to Salita from the first bell. Salita was sent to the canvas by a swift left-right combination from Khan after just 10 seconds and was met by a further flurry of hits when he regained his feet.

Salita dropped to one knee and then got up again but, as the bombardment continued, Puerto Rican referee Luis Pavon stepped in to call a halt.

It was Khan’s 22nd win in 23 professional fights.

Victory continued an impressive return to form for Khan after a shock defeat the previous year
“It was very explosive,” said Khan, then 22. “After the first shot I could see his legs buckling and I just had to take my time. I knew he was going.

“It was a blessing in disguise what happened against Prescott. I got beat and came back stronger.”

He went on to retain the belt in further wins over Paulie Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana and Paul McCloskey and beat Zab Judah to add the IBF title before losing his belts to Lamont Peterson in Washington in 2011.

Having taken his record to 34-5 in the years since, including defeats to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford when fighting for world titles, Khan is scheduled to face long-time rival Kell Brook in a grudge match in Manchester in February.

