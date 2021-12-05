Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 2.49pm
Callum Lang (left) fired a double for Wigan to earn them a 2-1 FA Cup win at Colchester (Richard Sellers/PA Images).
Callum Lang (left) fired a double for Wigan to earn them a 2-1 FA Cup win at Colchester (Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area.

But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post from Gavin Massey’s precise cross.

Colchester keeper Jake Turner denied Will Keane soon after and, at the other end, Jamie Jones brilliantly turned Jasper’s header over the bar.

The hosts deservedly equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Sears brilliantly slotted into the net off the post from the edge of the area from Armando Dobra’s pass.

Wigan pressed in the second half, with Massey’s effort flashing just wide and Colchester captain Tommy Smith almost slicing Stephen Humphrys’ cross into his own net.

Keane wasted a golden opportunity for Wigan when he headed Massey’s cross straight at Turner.

But the Latics grabbed their 75th-minute winner when Lang raced onto substitute Tom Naylor’s pass and finished well.

More from The Courier