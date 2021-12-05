Jota injury a concern for Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits Jota might not be back in action before the winter break.

The Portuguese winger was one of three players who dropped out of the Celtic team for Sunday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United after picking up injuries against Hearts in midweek.

The on-loan Benfica player went off with a hamstring injury and now faces a fight to get back during a hectic run of fixtures, which ends when Rangers visit Celtic Park on January 2.

Jota looks set to miss the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on December 19 and faces a race against time to be fit for the derby clash.

Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh also missed the game at Tannadice but Jota’s injury is the one causing most concern.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals this season and has firmly established himself as a fan favourite.

When asked if he would be back before the January break, Postecoglou said: “It’s hard to say. We’re saying a few weeks at the moment and he’s obviously keen to come back. But out of the three of them he was the most significant injury.

“It’s a blow because, apart from the team aspect, he was enjoying his football and wanted to kick on.

“So it’s a little bit of a blow for him. He’ll work hard in rehab and we’ll try to get him back as soon as we can.”

Mikey Johnston replaced Jota at Tannadice and played 90 minutes on the left wing.

But James Forrest only managed half the game before being taken off for Liel Abada.

“I’m hoping it’s nothing too bad,” Postecoglou said. “He felt a bit tight and, with the game going the way it was going, we had enough injuries coming off the last game.

“Liel needed a bit of a run anyway, so we wanted to put him on.

“I don’t know if it’s anything serious. But it was more of a precaution than anything else.”