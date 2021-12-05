Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leam Richardson thankful as Wigan battle through to FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 4.11pm
Leam Richardson saw his team reach round three (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leam Richardson saw his team reach round three (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson said his side “found a way to win” after Callum Lang’s brace helped them book their place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 victory at Colchester.

Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post, from Gavin Massey’s precise cross.

And although Colchester equalised in first-half stoppage time when Freddie Sears brilliantly slotted into the net off the post from the edge of the area from Armando Dobra’s pass, the Latics grabbed a 75th-minute winner when Lang raced onto substitute Tom Naylor’s pass and finished well.

Richardson said: “I thought the game was fairly even but you’ve got to find a way to win in a cup competition and get through to the next round and thankfully, we did that today.

“We can be better in a lot of places and in a lot of moments in the game.

“The selection was due to a few people having injections through the week and a few people have needed the minutes but we were respectful of the competition and respectful of the team we were playing.

“Colchester are in a real good vein of form and they had some really experienced players out there who have played hundreds of games in the Championship and League One.

“It was a difficult game but I think we shaded it in terms of shots and chances created on their goal and we had the bit of quality that came through.”

League Two side Colchester produced a spirited display against their higher-division opponents and pressed Wigan hard.

Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins said: “For everything that they did, I think the two goals we gave away were quite cheap.

“We were always in the tie and we created chances but we just didn’t have enough quality to take them.

“We were up against a good side and a powerful side. You can tell why they’re top of League One; they have a good shape about them and they play well.

“We matched them in certain aspects today and I was happy with the chances we created.

“It was a fantastic finish by Freddie (Sears) and it was good to see him keep his run going and keep him chipping in the goals. It was a really well-worked team goal and Freddie finished it really well.

“Wigan changed shape and for them to come here and do that was a bit of a compliment to us, which took us a little while to adapt to.

“It was always going to be hard for us after they scored their second goal.”

