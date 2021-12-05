Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Kerr second-half double as Chelsea cruise to FA Cup final win over Arsenal

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 4.25pm Updated: December 5 2021, 4.39pm
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates the first of her two goals in the 3-0 Women’s FA Cup final win over Arsenal at Wembley (John Walton/PA Images).
Sam Kerr grabbed a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Fran Kirby gave Chelsea a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, squandering a number of chances before Kerr struck twice to finish Arsenal off.

It meant Emma Hayes’ side had completed a domestic treble, having won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

Chelsea’s flying start came as Arsenal defender Frida Maanum lost the ball in her own half.

Kerr played in Kirby who steadied herself before calmly firing low past Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger from the edge of the penalty area.

The chances continued to come for Chelsea. Kerr passed up one of them, rattling the crossbar on 36 minutes and Kirby struck a post as the pressure mounted on Arsenal.

But Kerr was not to be denied and she doubled Chelsea’s lead on 57 minutes.

The Australia striker dribbled the ball into the area before unleashing a shot which beat Zinsberger and Lotte Wubben-Moy who had been tracking Kerr’s run into the box.

Kerr then ensured there could be no way back for Arsenal when she claimed her second goal in the 77th minute.

Jessie Flemming’s through ball played her in and Kerr drove on into the box before dinking a finish over Zinsberger to make it 3-0.

It was disappointing final showing from Arsenal.

Vivianne Miedema had a couple of shots from outside of the area, which failed to hit the target.

There was some impressive build up play from Steph Catley, Kim Little and Maanum and Miedema, but Chelsea’s defence snuffed out any real threat.