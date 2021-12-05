Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mario Vrancic grabs Stoke clincher after conceding penalty against QPR

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 4.51pm
Stoke’s Mario Vrancic claps the travelling fans after scoring the clincher in a 2-0 win over QPR (Steven Paston/PA Images).
Goals from Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic gave Stoke City a 2-0 away victory over fellow play-off hopefuls QPR.

Charlie Austin’s scuffed second-half penalty was saved by keeper Adam Davies on a frustrating afternoon for Rangers, who lost their record of having scored in all their Sky Bet Championship matches this season.

Mark Warburton’s side had found the net in 31 consecutive league games and were closing in on the club record of 33.

Stoke, who had lost their previous two matches without scoring, climbed to sixth with their deserved win – a place behind QPR, whose defeat was their first in seven games.

It was an eventful day for Vrancic, who set up the first goal, conceded the penalty and then sealed Stoke’s win with a thumping right-footed strike into the bottom corner from near the edge of the box.

After Rangers midfielder Andre Dozzell had given the ball away, Vrancic threaded a perfect pass through to Campbell who sprinted away from Yoann Barbet and fired past keeper Seny Dieng.

Campbell’s 14th-minute opener came after both teams had gone close to scoring in the early stages.

Davies dived to his left to push away Ilias Chair’s header from Chris Willock’s left-wing cross.

Dieng then did even better, producing a superb double save to keep out Campbell’s shot and Steven Fletcher’s follow-up, unaware that Fletcher was offside so a goal would not have stood had the Scot netted.

But Dieng was unable to prevent Campbell scoring his third goal of the season and ending Stoke’s mini-drought.

And the Potters almost scored again seven minutes before half-time when Josh Tymon pulled the ball back from the left for Fletcher, whose shot was deflected onto the post by Barbet.

Rangers were gifted a chance to equalise just after the hour mark when Vrancic ridiculously wrestled Barbet to the ground as Stoke were defending a Chair corner.

But the resulting spot-kick by Austin was not well struck and Davies dived to his right to save.

Having been given a reprieve, the otherwise outstanding Vrancic atoned for that error in fine style by doubling his team’s lead with 12 minutes remaining.

The impressive Davies produced more saves late on, denying George Thomas and Andre Gray at point-blank and getting to strikes from Chair and Luke Amos.

Substitute Thomas also went close to pulling a goal back when he headed Chair’s left-wing corner wide of the far post.

