Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 6.09pm Updated: December 5 2021, 6.13pm
Ashley Hemmings was on target for Kidderminster (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough.

Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw.

And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie in Monday night’s live draw and have a shot at pulling off another cup upset.

The Worcestershire side have already dumped out two teams above them in the football pyramid after also beating Grimsby in the first round.

The National League North side were ahead in just the third minute when Hemmings drove to the by-line, crossed for Morgan-Smith and the former Luton and Oldham forward steered home.

Hemmings turned from provider to scorer 14 minutes later when he took down Caleb Richards’ flick with his back to goal, turned and fired past Sam Johnson to double the lead.

The hosts came close to putting the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes to go when Elliot Bonds squeezed a shot millimetres wide on the turn.