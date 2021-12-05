Rogic on the ball and Rangers keep on rolling – 5 things we learned this weekend

Celtic and Rangers both recorded 3-0 wins over teams from Dundee as the cinch Premiership title race continued.

Aberdeen were also victorious while Motherwell and Hibernian drew and Hearts eked out a win at Livingston.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Gio to the four

Job done 🔵🔴✔️ pic.twitter.com/MiDUNzhwmi — Gio van Bronckhorst (@The_real_Gio) December 4, 2021

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst became the first manager since Willie Waddell in 1969 to win his first four matches in charge of Rangers. The former Gers player was pleased to acknowledge that Saturday’s dominant 3-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox revealed signs that his style of football was being adopted by the champions.

Watt a return

Tony Watt hit a career-best 10th goal of the season to earn Motherwell a point at Easter Road and underline his improving consistency. The well-travelled 27-year-old beat his previous best of nine, which he achieved while on loan at Lierse eight years ago. There is plenty of time for him to add to his tally and push his Scotland credentials and a second impressive strike in four days will do his chances no harm.

Aberdeen have a tough streak

🙌🏼 A top performance from The Dons as we make it back to back home wins at Pittodrie. COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/A9YNqkNc7J — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 4, 2021

Stephen Glass hailed the character of his players after they recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since early August. Glass was also delighted that his team quickly bounced back from conceding against St Mirren to go on and win 4-1. “I think there’s a bit of toughness about the group that they don’t get credit for at times,” Glass said.

Stop what you’re doing, Rogic has the ball

Tom Rogic scored one of the goals of the season as he glided his way through, in between and round four challenges before curling home Celtic’s opener in a 3-0 victory at Tannadice. It is quality over quantity for the midfielder at the moment as it was only his second goal of the season. But manager Ange Postecoglou takes notice whenever his fellow Australian gets the ball. “Put down your phones, stop eating and drinking, just watch – because something will happen,” the Celtic boss said.

Heart for the battle

The three points come back to Gorgie! 📲 https://t.co/Dx99f5LG6w pic.twitter.com/zzyxvCi6vY — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) December 5, 2021

Newly-promoted Hearts moved five points clear in third place as they continued their strong start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Livingston. It was not a particularly eye-catching performance and they could easily have found themselves behind if not for Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s exploits, but they are in a good habit of ekeing out results and look well equipped to finish as the best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers.