Liam Mandeville strike helps Chesterfield shock Salford with FA Cup victory

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 7.15pm
Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville celebrates scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville celebrates scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liam Mandeville’s stunning strike and a late Jim Kellermann effort dumped Sky Bet League Two club Salford out of the FA Cup as Chesterfield won 2-0 at the Peninsula Stadium.

Mandeville arrowed an effort off the underside of the bar in the 28th minute after a deft touch from Kellerman, and the Vanarama National League side sealed a deserved win when the latter rifled into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

The Spireites started well as Luke Croll’s header was palmed away by Tom King. Salford then had their best chance when Josh Morris’s free-kick was spilled by Scott Loach but somehow the visitors scrambled clear.

After Mandeville’s stunner, Matty Lund strode through just before the break but his shot from the edge of the box was comfortably saved.

Right from the restart the Ammies were almost level, Ash Eastham inches away from sliding in at the far post.

But Chesterfield’s energy stifled Salford in midfield and despite a treble substitution and late onslaught, it was the visitors who struck again as Kellermann squeezed the ball past King to seal the win.

