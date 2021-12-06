Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 5.03am
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick applauds the fans after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick applauds the fans after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scores his side’s first goal of the game against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)
Sam Kerr
Clockwise from top left, Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr, Carly Telford and Millie Bright celebrate with the trophy after the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Bamford
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (left) celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser against Brentford (Tim Goode/PA)
Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Yarde
Lyndon Arthur (left) and Anthony Yarde in the WBO inter-continental light heavyweight title fight at the Copper Box Arena (Adam Davy/PA)
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in front of a dejected Max Verstappen (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Zhao Xintong
Zhao Xintong won the UK Championship at the York Barbican, beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland (right) shares a joke with tournament host Tiger Woods after winning the Hero World Challenge (Fernando Llano/AP)
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions celebrate their first win of the NFL season after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the last few seconds (Paul Sancya/AP)

