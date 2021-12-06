Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2005: Dame Kelly Holmes announces her retirement from athletics

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 6.01am
Great Britain’s Kelly Holmes celebrates after winning the women’s 800m at the 2004 Olympic Games (Phil Noble/PA)
Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes announced her retirement from athletics on this day in 2005.

Holmes called time on her career at the age of 35, just over a year after winning gold in the 800 metres and 1500 metres in Athens.

The former army sergeant’s efforts at those games saw her become only the second Briton to achieve the Olympic middle-distance double.

Kelly Holmes
Kelly Holmes with her 800m and 1500m gold medals (David Davies/PA)

Holmes memorably had eyes bulging with the line in sight as she triumphed in the 800m.

She was named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2004 and made a Dame in the New Year Honours list.

While an Achilles injury forced Holmes to miss the 2005 World Championships, she had planned on defending her 1500m Commonwealth title in Melbourne the following year.

Dame Kelly Holmes
Holmes was made a dame at the start of 2005 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

But when she made her retirement announcement, she revealed the sudden death of a friend had led to a reassessment.

Holmes said: “Something clicked in my mind. You never know where your life is going so why not make the most of everything?

“I have achieved everything I ever wanted. I am a double Olympic champion. I have nothing to prove to anyone, including myself. I have done and surpassed what other people will continue to dream of.”

