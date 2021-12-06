Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 7.47am
Mohamed Salah is reportedly frustrated by contract talks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.

Southampton want to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport. The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.

Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is considering his future (PA)

Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.

Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.

