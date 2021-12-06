Cheltenham set for triple boost ahead of Cambridge clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheltenham could be boosted by the return of three players for the visit of Cambridge.

Kyle Vassell missed the FA Cup defeat at AFC Wimbledon through injury and will be assessed.

Conor Thomas is close to returning after groin trouble and Lewis Freestone is almost fit following a hip injury.

Charlie Raglan got 35 minutes under his belt on Saturday after 10 weeks out with a knee injury and should be available again.

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is closing in on a return.

Jones has been out for a month with a groin problem but the U’s do not want to rush him back into action.

Greg Taylor is out with an ankle injury and Liam O’Neil has a calf problem.

Harvey Knibbs could start after coming off the bench to score the FA Cup winner against Exeter.