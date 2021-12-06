Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

In-form Dom Telford ruled out for Newport after testing positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 12.41pm
Dominic Telford (left) will miss Newport’s League Two clash with Sutton after testing positive for coronavirus manager James Rowberry (right) has revealed (John Walton/PA)
Newport’s top scorer Dom Telford has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at Rodney Parade.

Telford has scored 14 goals this season and 11 in his last seven league appearances.

Exiles boss James Rowberry says Telford has not been in contact with any other player given the club’s break from action due to their first-round FA Cup exit.

Club captain Matt Dolan has recovered from a head injury and is available to play.

Sutton are monitoring the fitness of on-loan striker Isaac Olaofe before making the trip to south Wales.

Olaofe was forced off with a dead leg during the weekend FA Cup defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Louis John overcame a knock sustained in midweek to make his 200th Sutton appearance on Saturday.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House will be assessed to see if he can reclaim his place on the bench, with Filip Chalupniczak filling that role on Saturday.

