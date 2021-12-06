Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle begin removing Sports Direct branding from St James’ Park

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 1.32pm
The Sports Direct branding at St James’ Park is being taken down, the club have confirmed (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Sports Direct signage at St James’ Park is finally being removed, Newcastle have confirmed.

The dismantling of the branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley has already been welcomed by Magpies fans on social media.

Work began at the Leazes End of the ground and it is understood the work will be ongoing this week.

Ashley was finally able to sell Newcastle to a Saudi-led consortium in October after the Premier League received “legally-binding assurances” that the Middle East state would not have direct control over the club.

Mike Ashley sold Newcastle in October
Club director Amanda Staveley said last month she was “looking forward” to taking down the Sports Direct logos, and to getting new sponsors on board.

Newcastle remain subject to a temporary ban on agreeing owner-related sponsorship deals.

Staveley is part of a Premier League working group looking at how owner-related sponsorship and other funding should be handled in the future. The ban could potentially be lifted when the proposals are considered again at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting on December 14.

Speaking about the ban on November 11, Staveley said: “This was so difficult for us. We’ve really taken a big battering. And so I’m hoping that we’ll get this lifted as quickly as possible.

Amanda Staveley in the stands for Newcastle's match against Brentford
“And then the (Sports) Direct signage will come off. With Sports Direct, I’m looking forward to it coming down.

“We’re working on (the new rules) now, we hope the moratorium will end.

“We will have to take advice as to how long that process will go because it’s not in our control, it’s in the Premier League’s control but we will be seeking to do sponsorship deals as fast as possible.

“That does not stop us from working on them and getting ready for that time.”

