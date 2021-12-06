Mansfield without suspended Oli Hawkins for visit of Carlisle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mansfield are without the suspended Oli Hawkins at home to Carlisle.

Hawkins sits out the Sky Bet League Two fixture with a one-match ban after picking up a fifth booking of the season.

Farrend Rawson (illness) will be assessed after missing Saturday’s FA Cup win at Doncaster, Mansfield’s seventh win in eight games.

Stephen McLaughlin is an injury doubt after being replaced at half-time against Doncaster, while Richard Nartey and Danny Johnson will miss out again.

Carlisle pair Kelvin Mellor and Zach Clough face fitness checks after being forced off in the first half of the Cumbrians’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury.

Right-back Mellor reported some tightness in his leg before the half-hour mark on Saturday.

Clough was also taken off as a precaution, with boss Keith Millen mindful of league tests at Mansfield and Stevenage this week.

Brennan Dickenson did return from injury against Shrewsbury to bolster a depleted Carlisle squad currently without Joe Riley (shoulder), Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon, Lewis Alessandra (both foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist).