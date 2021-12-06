Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Wood faces late fitness test for Rotherham

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 3.25pm
Richard Wood faces a late fitness test ahead of Rotherham’s clash with Gillingham (Issac Parkin/PA)
Richard Wood faces a late fitness test ahead of Rotherham’s clash with Gillingham (Issac Parkin/PA)

Skipper Richard Wood faces a late fitness test as Rotherham look to make it 19 games unbeaten against struggling Gillingham.

Wood sustained a groin injury during Friday’s FA Cup second-round win over non-league Stockport and was set to undergo a scan on Monday.

Shane Ferguson is set to return to the starting line-up after being ruled out of the Hatters game due to illness.

Will Grigg is pushing for a return but the game is likely to come to soon for Angus MacDonald.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans hopes to see his side’s injury problems ease slightly ahead of the trip.

Vadaine Oliver is among those on the brink of a return after missing the last four games with a muscle injury.

But the Gills are without Kyle Dempsey, who has undergone surgery on a cartilage injury he sustained against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Reeves and Danny Lloyd are among those Gills players who are continuing with their rehabilitation.

