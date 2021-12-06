Paul Tisdale has no new worries ahead of league bow as Stevenage boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Tisdale is set to take charge of his first league game as Stevenage manager when they host Scunthorpe.

Luke Prosser could be in line to feature following his return to the centre of defence during Boro’s defeat to Yeovil in the FA Cup.

Ever-present Elliott List is expected to line-up having been a key player for the side, scoring eight goals in the league this season.

Stevenage go into the match fourth-from-bottom in League Two.

Bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe have been handed a boost with the return of a trio of players ahead of the trip south

Manager Keith Hill confirmed that striker Ryan Loft and defender Mason O’Malley are both fit and available for selection.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson has also returned to training and fellow keeper Kieran O’Hara has returned to Burton following his emergency loan spell with the club.

The Iron will be without midfielder Alex Kenyon who is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a groin problem sustained against Bradford.