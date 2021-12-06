Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doncaster have absentees for visit of Oxford

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 5.05pm
Jon Taylor is still a doubt for Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA)
Doncaster will be without the suspended Joseph Olowu as they prepare to host Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

The defender serves the final game of his three match ban while Jon Taylor is still out with an ankle injury.

Ethan Galbraith could be a doubt for Rovers after sustaining a muscle injury and missed Rovers’ loss to Mansfield in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey takes charge of his first league game since Richie Wellens’ dismissal.

Oxford are still managing the return of players following a Covid outbreak in their camp.

The U’s saw the return of several affected players against Sunderland at the weekend including Matty Taylor, Anthony Forde and goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Karl Robinson could opt to change his side as players continue to recover from the Covid outbreak.

Oxford are still without Alex Gorrin, who is out with knee ligament damage.

