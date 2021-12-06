Joe Jacobson could return as Wycombe take on Burton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wycombe will target a return to the top of League One when they return from their 10-day break to face Burton at Adams Park.

The Chairboys head into the match level on points with Rotherham and Wigan, although they have played more games than their rivals.

The break should have allowed Joe Jacobson to recover from his recent minor injury, and he could return in defence.

Midfielder Josh Scowen has missed the last three matches with a muscle injury and could be forced to sit out once more.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has a number of options as his side look to bounce back from Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Port Vale.

Jacob Maddox sat out the loss with a hamstring injury but could come into contention for the Brewers.

Louis Moult is the only definite absentee for Hasselbaink’s side as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Michael Mancienne returned to the bench following a recent suspension against Vale and is pushing for a place in the starting line-up.