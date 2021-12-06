Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter’s Sam Nombe set to miss Northampton clash

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 5.53pm
Third-placed Exeter host second-placed Northampton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Third-placed Exeter host second-placed Northampton (Simon Galloway/PA)

Sam Nombe looks set to miss Exeter’s home clash with fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton.

Striker Nombe opened the scoring in City’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge at the weekend before coming off in the 55th minute with a knock.

Midfielder Tim Dieng is also likely to miss out due to a knock.

Alex Hartridge is among those pushing for a starting spot after dropping to the bench against Cambridge.

Northampton will check on Tottenham loanee Kion Etete ahead of the trip.

Forward Etete was forced off in the 20th minute against Leyton Orient in Town’s last outing on November 27.

But Northampton’s weekend off has given Etete additional time to recover and it remains to be seen whether he will be available.

Nicke Kabamba replaced Etete against Orient and is vying for a place in the starting XI.

