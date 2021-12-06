Exeter’s Sam Nombe set to miss Northampton clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Nombe looks set to miss Exeter’s home clash with fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton.

Striker Nombe opened the scoring in City’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge at the weekend before coming off in the 55th minute with a knock.

Midfielder Tim Dieng is also likely to miss out due to a knock.

Alex Hartridge is among those pushing for a starting spot after dropping to the bench against Cambridge.

Northampton will check on Tottenham loanee Kion Etete ahead of the trip.

Forward Etete was forced off in the 20th minute against Leyton Orient in Town’s last outing on November 27.

But Northampton’s weekend off has given Etete additional time to recover and it remains to be seen whether he will be available.

Nicke Kabamba replaced Etete against Orient and is vying for a place in the starting XI.