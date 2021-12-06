Selim Benachour has options ahead of Oldham’s match against Tranmere

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oldham interim manager Selim Benachour has a near fully-fit squad available for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

Defender Jordan Clarke is set to return to league action after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sunderland last week.

Clarke had been an unused substitute the previous weekend after a spell out of action due to concussion protocols.

Forward Junior Luamba, who has been out since September, is closing in on a return after scoring in a recent youth team match.

Tranmere will check on Tom Davies ahead of the short trip to Boundary Park.

The defender missed Saturday’s heavy FA Cup defeat at Leyton Orient.

Manager Micky Mellon had harsh words after the 4-0 drubbing at the Breyer Group Stadium and could shake up his side.

The match will be Rovers’ first league outing for two weeks after two matches were postponed due to damage caused by Storm Arwen at Prenton Park.