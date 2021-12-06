Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Hirst hopes to be available for Pompey’s match against his former club

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 6.47pm
Portsmouth’s George Hirst is hoping to face former club Sheffield Wednesday (Leila Coker/PA)
Portsmouth forward George Hirst is hoping to recover from illness in time to face former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Forward Hirst and midfielder Joe Morrell missed the weekend FA Cup defeat to Harrogate due to a sickness bug which has hit Pompey’s squad, but both returned to full training on Monday.

Midfielder Louis Thompson has been ruled out for up to four weeks due to an abdominal strain as boss Danny Cowley’s injury troubles continue.

Striker John Marquis returned to the bench on Saturday after recovering from a tendon issue, but Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Downing, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid are still out.

Wednesday trio Dennis Adeniran, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer are hoping to return to action in the Sky Bet League One clash.

Midfielder Adeniran and defender Johnson have missed the last four and five matches respectively due to hamstring injuries, while Palmer has been out for two games through illness.

Defender Dominic Iorfa (hip) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) are still out and on-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson has returned to his parent club after a series of injuries.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is hoping to make his first start for the club after making his debut off the bench in the recent home draw against Wycombe.

