Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy leaves club

Preston have parted company with manager Frankie McAvoy, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

North End have won just six of their 21 league matches this term and sit 18th in the table following Saturday’s Lancashire derby loss at Blackburn.

McAvoy, 54, had been in the post just nine months having initially taken over in an interim capacity after the departure of Alex Neil in March.

A club statement read: “Preston North End Football Club can confirm that Frankie McAvoy has left his position as head coach.

“Frankie stepped in earlier this year to assist us, initially in an interim role, before taking up the position of head coach.

“His first eight games at the end of last season were a huge success but this season we have struggled for consistency.

“Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations, we have therefore decided to make a change at this time.

“Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future. He will always be welcome back at Deepdale at any time.”

McAvoy had been a low-profile appointment. He never played professional football and first came into senior coaching with a part-time role at Dunfermline. A former Royal Mail employee, he went on to work as Neil’s assistant at Hamilton, Norwich and then Preston.

He successfully steered North End away from relegation after Neil left, collecting five wins and 17 points in eight games. That earned him the job full-time but North End were unable to maintain the momentum this term.