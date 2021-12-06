Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy leaves club

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 8.13pm
Preston have parted company with manager Frankie McAvoy (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Preston have parted company with manager Frankie McAvoy, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

North End have won just six of their 21 league matches this term and sit 18th in the table following Saturday’s Lancashire derby loss at Blackburn.

McAvoy, 54, had been in the post just nine months having initially taken over in an interim capacity after the departure of Alex Neil in March.

A club statement read: “Preston North End Football Club can confirm that Frankie McAvoy has left his position as head coach.

“Frankie stepped in earlier this year to assist us, initially in an interim role, before taking up the position of head coach.

“His first eight games at the end of last season were a huge success but this season we have struggled for consistency.

“Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations, we have therefore decided to make a change at this time.

“Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future. He will always be welcome back at Deepdale at any time.”

McAvoy had been a low-profile appointment. He never played professional football and first came into senior coaching with a part-time role at Dunfermline. A former Royal Mail employee, he went on to work as Neil’s assistant at Hamilton, Norwich and then Preston.

He successfully steered North End away from relegation after Neil left, collecting five wins and 17 points in eight games. That earned him the job full-time but North End were unable to maintain the momentum this term.

