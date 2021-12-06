Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Boreham Wood brush aside St Albans to reach FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 10.09pm
Boreham Wood’s Gus Mafuta (centre) celebrates his goal (PA)
Boreham Wood’s Gus Mafuta (centre) celebrates his goal (PA)

Boreham Wood earned a third round FA Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon after beating St Albans 4-0.

The home side almost took the lead after three minutes, when Scott Boden volleyed a cross into the area by Kane Smith wide.

St Albans had their first opportunity in the 12th minute, when Joy Mukena headed off target after a John Goddard free-kick.

However, the National League side went ahead after 24 minutes, when the visitors failed to clear out of defence, allowing Josh Rees to finish.

Dave Diedhiou headed off the crossbar with seven minutes of the first half remaining, from a Callum Adebiyi delivery, as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

The National League South outfit came out brightly after the restart, with Mitchell Weiss forcing goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond to gather.

However, their task was made far harder three minutes after the restart when Smith did well to cross from the byline for Rees to head past keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and double the home side’s advantage.

The provider almost turned scorer just before the hour mark, when he forced Boyce-Clarke into a save.

The hosts sealed the tie in the 65th minute, when Gus Mafuta turned in a cross by Jacob Mendy Mendy.

The rout was complete with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Adrian Clifton netted his first goal for the hosts.

More from The Courier