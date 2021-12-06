Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew disappointed with Celtic defeat

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 10.34pm
Charlie Mulgrew, left, bemoans the loss of a goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew admits former club Celtic were difficult to cope with on Sunday but he accepts there are improvements needed to rekindle his side’s form.

Celtic won 3-0 at Tannadice but missed a host of other chances and the home team rarely threatened.

It was a major difference from the 1-1 draw between the teams in Glasgow in September and another sign that United have hit a difficult moment in their season.

Tam Courts’ side remain fourth in the cinch Premiership but have now won just once in seven matches.

Mulgrew said: “You can’t just accept things, there are things we need to work on. We know what the problems are and we need to do better with them.

“At the same time, overall, we’ve done well. But we need to go again and pick up results, not just rest on our laurels.”

The 35-year-old added: “Celtic played very well, but we’re still disappointed. We feel there’s a lot we could’ve done better.

“We came up against a class side but we’ve got to look at ourselves and it’s about what we do.

“We came into the game and didn’t expect it to be that one-sided. But that can happen against Celtic. They are a good team.

“We probably didn’t get close enough to them. But it’s hard.

“It’s easy to say we didn’t get close enough but there’s a lot of spaces and a lot of good movement. It’s not by accident that, so fair play to their manager and his team because they played some right good stuff.

“They took positions all the time. When they had the ball one pops out of position and another pops in. It’s not easy to deal with.

“Maybe if you get them on an off day then you can get close to them, but we didn’t this time and we’re gutted about that. We have to move on quick.”

