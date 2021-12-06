Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Garrard looks forward to an FA Cup reunion with former club

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 10.37pm
Luke Garrard is looking forward to facing his former club (PA)

Luke Garrard is looking forward to a reunion with former club AFC Wimbledon, after Boreham Wood defeated St Albans 4-0.

The National League high-flyers have booked a third round clash with the Sky Bet League One outfit, after a comprehensive display at Meadow Park.

Garrard played for Wimbledon between 2006 and 2010, before joining his current side, and is determined to make his reunion memorable.

He said: “We’ve created history again for this club by getting in the third round (in) back-to-back (seasons).

“Wimbledon’s going to be great because I genuinely love that football club.

“Beating St Albans was personal, I didn’t want them having a moment. I didn’t want them scoring and their crowd having any emotional togetherness.”

Boreham Wood went ahead after 24 minutes, when the visitors failed to clear out of defence, allowing Josh Rees to finish.

Dave Diedhiou headed off the crossbar for the National League South side, with seven minutes of the first half remaining.

The hosts doubled their lead after the restart, when Rees headed past goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Goals from Gus Mafuta and substitute Adrian Clifton put the tie out of reach for St Albans, whose manager Ian Allinson said: “I’m not going to make excuses, we’ve been beaten by a good side – I said that from day one it was a tough draw.

“The TV money is fantastic, it obviously helps the club, we’ve got to use that money – we need some facilities for training.”

