Luke Garrard looks forward to an FA Cup reunion with former club

Luke Garrard is looking forward to a reunion with former club AFC Wimbledon, after Boreham Wood defeated St Albans 4-0.

The National League high-flyers have booked a third round clash with the Sky Bet League One outfit, after a comprehensive display at Meadow Park.

Garrard played for Wimbledon between 2006 and 2010, before joining his current side, and is determined to make his reunion memorable.

He said: “We’ve created history again for this club by getting in the third round (in) back-to-back (seasons).

“Wimbledon’s going to be great because I genuinely love that football club.

“Beating St Albans was personal, I didn’t want them having a moment. I didn’t want them scoring and their crowd having any emotional togetherness.”

Boreham Wood went ahead after 24 minutes, when the visitors failed to clear out of defence, allowing Josh Rees to finish.

Dave Diedhiou headed off the crossbar for the National League South side, with seven minutes of the first half remaining.

The hosts doubled their lead after the restart, when Rees headed past goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Goals from Gus Mafuta and substitute Adrian Clifton put the tie out of reach for St Albans, whose manager Ian Allinson said: “I’m not going to make excuses, we’ve been beaten by a good side – I said that from day one it was a tough draw.

“The TV money is fantastic, it obviously helps the club, we’ve got to use that money – we need some facilities for training.”