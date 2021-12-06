Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 11.25pm
Charlton will hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton will hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton will hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich on Tuesday.

Pearce has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent weeks, but has been involved in training over the weekend.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson said he was hopeful the defender could play some part.

However, Charlton will be without Corey Blackett-Taylor due to a hamstring problem.

John McGreal will be in the dugout for the first time since his appointment as interim Ipswich manager.

Paul Cook was sacked in the wake of Town’s goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

The new manager could choose to make changes, and Joe Pigott could be among those pushing for a starting place.

Kayden Jackson, who scored twice last week as Ipswich exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal under-21s, could also be an option for the new manager.

More from The Courier