Rangers fans told they can travel to Lyon after another U-turn by authorities

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 2.15pm
Rangers fans can now travel to Lyon after a last-minute change. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers fans will now be allowed to attend their Europa League game at Lyon following another U-turn by French authorities.

The Glasgow club had been informed last week that their travelling supporters would get into the final group game, only to be left bemused and frustrated on Monday when that decision was overturned.

The French interior minister told Rangers on Monday that fans must not make the trip, with fears over the strains on Lyon’s infrastructure and policing resource with the city also hosting the ‘Festival of Lights’ this week.

However, a little over 48 hours before Thursday’s game – with the hosts having already won Group A – the decision was again reversed.

A Rangers statement read: “We have been informed that the previous decision by the French government regarding our away ticket allocation has now been overturned.

“Rangers Football Club finds itself in an almost impossible situation.

“We welcome the updated position that our supporters are now able to access the stadium on Thursday night in Lyon, France.

“Nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation.

“We are currently dealing with CTM to ascertain if they now intend to travel to this match. Our corporate flight which was cancelled (on Monday) cannot be rearranged due to the short timescale involved.

“We are currently liaising with OL regarding ticket distribution arrangements for those supporters who manage to make alternative travel arrangements to the match.

“A further communication will be available later (on Tuesday) or early (on Wednesday) to confirm uplift arrangements.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our support who will share our frustration at this situation.”

