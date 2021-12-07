Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Steven Schumacher appointed Plymouth manager

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 2.37pm Updated: December 7 2021, 3.37pm
Steven Schumacher is the new Plymouth manager (Clint Hughes/PA)
Plymouth have appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager following Ryan Lowe’s resignation.

Lowe has quit Home Park and has been named Preston’s new manager following Frankie McAvoy’s sacking on Monday, with his contract allowing him to speak to clubs in a higher division.

Schumacher, who was part of Lowe’s coaching staff, takes over a side who are fourth in League One and visit MK Dons on Wednesday.

Chief executive Andrew Parkinson said on the club’s official website: “We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.

“Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.

“We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.

“More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.

“Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as manager, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Lowe took over at Home Park in June 2019 and guided Argyle to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 Covid-hit season.

They finished 18th last season, but have launched a promotion bid this time around, going 17 games unbeaten until a recent blip.

Preston sacked McAvoy following Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn which left them 18th in the Championship table.