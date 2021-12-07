Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu voted WTA Newcomer of the Year

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 2.51pm
Emma Raducanu has been recognised by the WTA Tour for her breakthrough year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu has been recognised by the WTA Tour for her breakthrough year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Raducanu has been voted as the WTA Newcomer of the Year after her history-making 2021 season.

The British teenager stunned the world by becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam at the US Open, which followed hot on the heels of a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon – all without having won a match on the regular WTA Tour.

Raducanu, who has become a global star in the wake of her win in New York, finished the year ranked 19th in world, capping a meteoric rise from 343 at the start of 2021.

The WTA Tour said: “Emma Raducanu was voted the WTA Newcomer of the Year after making history in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the US Open, where she did not drop a set throughout all 10 of her matches.

“Having made her grand slam main draw debut at Wimbledon this year, she reached the last 16 to become the youngest British woman to reach this stage at the All-England Club.

“Her other notable results this season include reaching the final at the Chicago WTA 125 and the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open (Cluj-Napoca). The British teenager started the year ranked No.343 and finishes the season at a career-best of World No.19.”

The awards keep coming for Raducanu, having been named BT Sport Action Woman of the Year and Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, and she is expected to add to her collection at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, where she is the overwhelming favourite.

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty won the WTA Player of the Year.