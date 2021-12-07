Max Watters expected to miss out again as MK Dons host Plymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons are expected to be without Max Watters against Plymouth.

Watters sustained a knock against Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago and has still not recovered.

The Dons have not played since beating Leyton Orient on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy last Tuesday so boss Liam Manning is hopeful his players are fresh and raring to go.

Troy Parrott was sent off in that game against Orient, but his suspension will not carry over into League One.

It is all change at Plymouth after they appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager.

Schumacher was installed after former MK Dons striker Ryan Lowe resigned in the expectation of taking over at Championship side Preston.

How much preparation time Schumacher, who was on Lowe’s coaching staff, has remains to be seen following an eventful 24 hours.

Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury and under went surgery last week.