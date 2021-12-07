Abo Eisa still missing for Bradford’s clash with Colchester

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bradford are still without Abo Eisa for the visit of Colchester.

Eisa has a hamstring injury and the club are considering having the problem operated on, which would keep him out for a lengthy period.

Charles Vernam, Caolan Lavery and Andy Cook (hamstring) are also expected to miss out.

The Bantams did not play at the weekend due to being out of the FA Cup so boss Derek Adams hopes his squad is fresh and ready to go.

Colchester are again set to be without Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for the trip north.

Nouble has a knee injury while Eastman is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Miles Welch-Hayes is still struggling with an injury, having missed the FA Cup defeat to Wigan, and is not expected to travel.

Brendan Wiredu came off the bench against Latics and is hopeful for a start.