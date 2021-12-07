Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abo Eisa still missing for Bradford’s clash with Colchester

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 4.01pm
Charles Vernam is out for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charles Vernam is out for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford are still without Abo Eisa for the visit of Colchester.

Eisa has a hamstring injury and the club are considering having the problem operated on, which would keep him out for a lengthy period.

Charles Vernam, Caolan Lavery and Andy Cook (hamstring) are also expected to miss out.

The Bantams did not play at the weekend due to being out of the FA Cup so boss Derek Adams hopes his squad is fresh and ready to go.

Colchester are again set to be without Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for the trip north.

Nouble has a knee injury while Eastman is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Miles Welch-Hayes is still struggling with an injury, having missed the FA Cup defeat to Wigan, and is not expected to travel.

Brendan Wiredu came off the bench against Latics and is hopeful for a start.

