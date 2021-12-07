Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux should be fit for Hartlepool’s clash with Rochdale

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 5.45pm
Luke Molyneux should be available for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Luke Molyneux should be available for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)

Hartlepool hope to have forward duo Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux available for the visit of Rochdale.

Cullen had an awkward fall during his side’s FA Cup victory over Lincoln at the weekend and was taken off with an ankle problem.

Molyneux played the full 90 minutes against the Imps but was nursing a tight calf which had forced him off during the previous match at Port Vale.

However, new manager Graeme Lee is confident Molyneux will be available to start.

Rochdale will once again be without Jimmy Keohane for the trip.

Keohane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot sustained during Dale’s draw with Stevenage on November 23.

However, Alex Newby could be available for the clash following a groin issue.

Newby has missed the last two matches against Exeter and Plymouth but it remains to be seen whether he will return.

