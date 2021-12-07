Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Brown set to be available as Barrow face Salford

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 6.23pm
Barrow expect to have Connor Brown available for the visit of Salford in the Sky Bet League Two (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barrow expect to have Connor Brown available for the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two on Wednesday.

Brown was sidelined for three matches with a chest infection but returned to help his side secure an FA Cup replay against Ipswich at the weekend.

However, manager Mark Cooper could decide that two matches in five days could be too much for the defender and decide to rotate his squad.

Barrow will look to use the result against Ipswich to put an end to their nine-match winless run in the league and climb the table.

Salford will again be without the suspended Ash Hunter for the trip to Barrow.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw with Bristol Rovers on November 23 and serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson are all likely to remain sidelined.

Salford will be looking to bounce back after exiting the FA Cup in the second round to National League club Chesterfield at the weekend.

