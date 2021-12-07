AFC Wimbledon extend unbeaten run with win at Accrington

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luke McCormick and Ayoub Assal struck in the second half to take AFC Wimbledon’s unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to three games with a 2-0 win over Accrington.

Both sides struggled in the first half with neither side having a shot on target in windy conditions.

Wimbledon’s best chance fell to top scorer Ollie Palmer in the 26th minute but he rifled his close-range effort over the bar.

Stanley came closest after 40 minutes when Sean McConville’s free-kick found Harry Pell at the far post but he steered his header off target.

The home side should have opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Harvey Rodgers had a free header but he could not find the target.

Wimbledon then struck on 59 minutes when Paul Osew’s ball in from the right found McCormick in the area and he took a touch and fired it home. It was his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

The second came on 76 minutes when Osew’s strike hit Stanley defender Yeboah Amankwah in the area and it landed for Assal to slot home his fourth goal in three games.

Keeper Nik Tzanev pulled off three superb saves at the end to keep a clean sheet for the Dons.