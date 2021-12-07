Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon extend unbeaten run with win at Accrington

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.45pm
Ayoub Assal was on the scoresheet for AFC Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Ayoub Assal was on the scoresheet for AFC Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Luke McCormick and Ayoub Assal struck in the second half to take AFC Wimbledon’s unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to three games with a 2-0 win over Accrington.

Both sides struggled in the first half with neither side having a shot on target in windy conditions.

Wimbledon’s best chance fell to top scorer Ollie Palmer in the 26th minute but he rifled his close-range effort over the bar.

Stanley came closest after 40 minutes when Sean McConville’s free-kick found Harry Pell at the far post but he steered his header off target.

The home side should have opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Harvey Rodgers had a free header but he could not find the target.

Wimbledon then struck on 59 minutes when Paul Osew’s ball in from the right found McCormick in the area and he took a touch and fired it home. It was his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

The second came on 76 minutes when Osew’s strike hit Stanley defender Yeboah Amankwah in the area and it landed for Assal to slot home his fourth goal in three games.

Keeper Nik Tzanev pulled off three superb saves at the end to keep a clean sheet for the Dons.

More from The Courier