Sport

James Henry nets late winner for Oxford at Doncaster

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.45pm
James Henry struck a late winner for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA)
James Henry struck a late winner for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA)

Substitute James Henry smashed in a late winner for Oxford as they beat struggling Doncaster 2-1.

Branden Horton looked to have rescued a point for Doncaster after cancelling out Mark Sykes’ opener, only for Henry to net the winner and extend Oxford’s unbeaten run to eight league matches.

Oxford dominated the first half and took the lead on 16 minutes when Rovers failed to deal with a surging run from Gavin Whyte before Sykes lashed in on the angle.

Sykes and Cameron Brannagan threatened to extend their lead while the post spared Rovers keeper Louis Jones after he dropped a shot from Whyte and watched the ball bounce between his legs.

Whyte was sent clean through from halfway early in the second half but saw his shot blocked by the leg of Jones.

Doncaster were much brighter and showed increasing threat.

And they got their reward on 74 minutes when Horton surged forward with the ball and drilled a low effort into the far corner.

But Henry denied them a point with a powerful drive from 20 yards three minutes from time.

