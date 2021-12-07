Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke enjoys successful return to Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.49pm
Darrell Clarke's side won at Bristol Rovers (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darrell Clarke’s side won at Bristol Rovers (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Darrell Clarke made a happy return to the Memorial Stadium as third-placed Port Vale secured a 2-1 League Two victory over a Bristol Rovers side who ended the game with nine men.

The former Rovers boss saw his side have a man advantage from the 15th minute when midfielder Sam Finley was sent off on the advice of an assistant referee after clashing with Tom Conlon in an off-the-ball incident.

Vale dominated the first half and made their advantage tell when Ben Garrity was allowed space to volley in off the crossbar from Conlon’s 31st-minute free-kick.

Two minutes later Garrity struck again, sliding in to convert a Lewis Cass cross from the right.

Rovers made a better fist of things after the break and pulled a goal back in the 56th minute when Aaron Collins netted with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

But any hope of a comeback ended after 77 minutes when defender Cian Harries was red-carded for bringing down Garrity and denying a clear scoring opportunity.

