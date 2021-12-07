Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Ironside hat-trick helps Cambridge to crushing win at Cheltenham

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.50pm
Joe Ironside scored a hat-trick for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Ironside scored a hat-trick for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joe Ironside fired a second-half hat-trick as Cambridge thrashed Cheltenham 5-0 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Former Robins loan striker Sam Smith opened the scoring in the 37th minute, slotting past Scott Flinders after Shilow Tracey’s ball forward was misjudged by Lewis Freestone in windy conditions.

It was Smith’s 11th goal of the campaign and seventh in his last nine games in all competitions.

Dan Crowley’s free-kick whistled past the right-hand post for Cheltenham in the 24th minute, but they created very little.

Cambridge, who finished runners-up to champions Cheltenham in League Two last season, doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when George Williams’ ball from the right was smashed into his own net by defender Mattie Pollock.

Alfie May hit the crossbar for Cheltenham, but Smith set up Ironside for Cambridge’s third in the 63rd minute.

Ironside headed in his second from Adam May’s free-kick in the 73rd minute and then lashed in his third from substitute James Brophy’s flick two minutes from the end to take his tally for the season to 11.

Cheltenham’s five-game unbeaten run was ended abruptly by their joint heaviest defeat under manager Michael Duff.

More from The Courier