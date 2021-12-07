Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Forest Green hammer Harrogate to maintain lead in League Two

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.53pm
Jack Aitchison celebrates scoring Forest Green’s first goal (Simon Marper/PA)
Jack Aitchison celebrates scoring Forest Green’s first goal (Simon Marper/PA)

Table-topping Forest Green extended their unbeaten league run to an eighth game following an emphatic 4-1 triumph at Harrogate.

First-half goals from Jack Aitchison, Nicky Cadden and Jamille Matt put the visitors in the ascendancy and, after Lloyd Kerry replied for Harrogate, Matty Stevens’ 15th goal of the season wrapped up matters.

Forest Green forged in front from their first attack of the night in the 21st minute when Kane Wilson pulled the ball back from the right byline and a 15-yard shot by Aitchison beat home keeper Mark Oxley with the aid of a deflection off Kerry.

Five minutes later, a stray pass from Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham was intercepted by Stevens and, after rounding Oxley, he squared the ball for Cadden to tap into an unguarded net.

Wilson was then the architect again as Rovers added a third goal on the stroke of half-time, tip-toeing past a series of ineffective home challenges on the byline before teeing up Matt for another simple close-range finish.

Harrogate reduced the arrears when Kerry found Luke McGee’s bottom right corner from 15 yards after good play by Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong on the left.

But Stevens doused any hopes of a comeback when he headed in from a yard after Warren Burrell’s weak clearance had been returned into the six-yard box by Aitchison from the left.

