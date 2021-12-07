Charlie Jolley nets late winner for Tranmere

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Jolley was Tranmere’s hero as his 90th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win at Oldham.

Jolley slotted home substitute Kieron Morris’ low cross to consign the struggling hosts to a third straight League Two defeat and move Rovers two points off the play-offs.

Oldham almost struck in the second minute when Benny Couto forced Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan into a smart near-post save.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then fired against the crossbar from 18 yards.

Rovers frontman Jolley tried his luck from distance, but back came the hosts and an unmarked Keillor-Dunn headed off target from six yards as he met Nicky Adams’ cross.

Oldham had the ball in Rovers’ net on the half-hour mark, only for referee Andy Haines to order Couto to re-take his corner as the ball appeared to have been blown out of the quadrant.

Shortly after the restart Rovers defender Calum MacDonald made a brilliant goal-line block to keep out Zak Dearnley’s volley.

Keillor-Dunn also headed wide from six yards, while Adams was denied by an excellent stop from Doohan.

Rovers almost struck late on when Morris fired a 20-yard effort against a post, before Jolley settled it.