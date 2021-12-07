Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Miserable start for Ipswich interim manager John McGreal after loss at Charlton

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.55pm
Jayden Stockley puts Charlton ahead against Ipswich (Adam Davy/PA)
Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey struck to condemn new Ipswich interim manager John McGreal to a 2-0 defeat at The Valley.

The Tractor Boys, who sacked Paul Cook on Saturday, failed to have a shot on target to cap off a woeful display.

The Addicks went ahead in the 26th minute with Stockley claiming his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

The centre-forward was in the right place to hammer in after Christian Walton could only parry Conor Washington’s low drive.

Charlton nearly added a second on the half-hour mark but Walton plunged to his left to turn away Stockley’s strike with the loose ball evading Washington and Elliot Lee.

The Tractor Boys were indebted to Walton for keeping them in the contest.

He produced a point-blank stop to deny Ben Purrington soon after the resumption of the second half and also used his left leg to repel Washington’s left-footed shot.

But Charlton finally got the second goal they fully merited in the 88th minute as Gilbey collected a Lee pass, stepped purposefully inside George Edmundson and calmly slotted across Walton.

